Engineering Manager - ML (Meta) Interview
Wanted to understand two parts of the interview loops for an Engineering Manager (ML) interview.
- How involved is the coding round? The recruiter told me it will be mild but I still wanted to understand
- What happens in the project retrospective round?
- Also, how deep is the ML systems design round
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
Here are some insights from our coaches at Levels.fyi: 1. "The coding round shouldn't be too intense. They will want to make sure you have the technical chops to manage the team and jump in if needed. For a role at this level, you should push on the recruiter to give you a better idea as to how much prepping you should be doing. They will gladly offer that assistance." 2. "Project retrospective is a deep dive on a large initiative that you've owned/delivered. You'll want to highlight where you had to manage a team while also managing multiple stakeholders across different functions. Be ready to be able to speak to the specifics of the project like, technical challenges, partnerships necessary to make it happen, roadblocks/other challenges, how you defined and measured success (or failure), key learnings, what you might do differently next time, and how you managed expectation setting." 3. "ML Systems Design- Ask your recruiter, but assume the bar is high. Ask as many questions as you can so you can put yourself in a position to demonstrate deep knowledge in this space and potentially highlight any growth edges." Hopefully this helps!
