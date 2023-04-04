Sangeeta Mishra in
Looking for a analyst job
Hello Everyone,
The Project I am working currently is doing layoffs and will be continuing in near future. I work remotely from Greater Seattle area as a Senior Technical Business analyst. I have 8 years of experience. I am open for a Contractual or a full time role. Can anyone Please guide me to any analyst openings you have in your company. I understand this is a tough market. I am enriching my skills through self learning and keeping a positive spirit. Any help is appreciated.
Thank you all
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Levels' job board may help https://www.levels.fyi/jobs Unfortunately, I don't have any referrals, but wishing the best of luck!
1
MIssanBusiness Analyst
Thank you
