Advice on negotiating my contract





I'm here seeking advice for negotiating my contract. I'm currently working as a software engineer for a startup. As of now we have not raised or earned any funds.

We are a couple weeks away from launching our MVP. I was offered 80k to take a salary as oppose to equity in the company at this stage. The company is currently in debt but I am this first software engineer that was hired and got the MVP rolling. The CEO has offered me 80k salary upon our first investment. Not sure if it's worth it to go for equity right away or just take the money.





What are your thoughts?