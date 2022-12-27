Having a hard time choosing a bootcamp

Hello community!





I was hoping i could get a few opinions on bootcamps. I recently got into fullstack academy and am working through the foundations self paced phase with live classes beginning soon. And its as if ive been seeing more negative or nuetral reviews about the effectivness of the bootcamp. I was wondering if anyone had any expericne with them and if you would still recommend it?





Also ive just learned about launch school here in this community. Any one with experience with them and an opinion would also be appreciated.