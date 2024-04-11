Levels.fyi Gender Wage Gap Report [Q1 2024]

We've released our gender pay gap report for Q1 of 2024 for software engineers in the US. We're one of the only, if not only, pay gap report that takes leveling and seniority into account to compare gender pay.





Total Data Points: 17,116

Female: 16%

Male: 84%





Generally, entry level roles have have little to no disparity between male and female counterparts. But as you look at the mid-level to senior-level roles, male software engineers generally earn higher median salaries compared to female engineers in all areas. And for most areas, as you go higher in level, this disparity tends to widen. View the full report on our blog below.





https://www.levels.fyi/blog/gender-pay-gap-report-q1-2024.html