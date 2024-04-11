zuhayeer in
Levels.fyi Gender Wage Gap Report [Q1 2024]
We've released our gender pay gap report for Q1 of 2024 for software engineers in the US. We're one of the only, if not only, pay gap report that takes leveling and seniority into account to compare gender pay.
Total Data Points: 17,116
Female: 16%
Male: 84%
Generally, entry level roles have have little to no disparity between male and female counterparts. But as you look at the mid-level to senior-level roles, male software engineers generally earn higher median salaries compared to female engineers in all areas. And for most areas, as you go higher in level, this disparity tends to widen. View the full report on our blog below.
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/gender-pay-gap-report-q1-2024.html
At my second job, I learned I was making half what the men were making. I had a masters in CS, they had bachelors with about the same number of years of experience. I was also the only woman (this has also improved). They treated me, my ideas, and my work with the same is level of respect, just not the pay. It was corrected once they knew I knew.
Levels.fyi has been VERY helpful to me personally - being able to know what others are making has changed how I negotiate. I appreciate having data!
My recent personal experience is that the smaller and mid-size companies still make low-ball offers.