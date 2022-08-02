Impress your hiring manager with this tactic

I was reading an article a while back about the CHRO at IBM, Nickle LaMoreaux and one thing she said to help interviewees out during the process was to send sample work.





It seems obvious but the thing she highlighted was connecting your work sample to a project the company is currently working on or a specific goal the hiring manager mentioned during the call. That would then mean you need to ask poignant and relevant questions to tease out projects and thus, send relevant work.





What kinds of questions do you guys ask during interviews to get this intel? I imagine they wouldn't go in depth unless you were pretty far into the process so I'm curious when you would deploy this strategy.