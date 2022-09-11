19g615l1z9g34n in
Product Manager to Software Engineer advice?
Been a product manager for several years and before that - a business analyst. I've always found an interest in software engineering and am starting to take the leap into software engineering (currently learning React and Java Spring). I often see software engineers switch to a PM role but not really the other way around.
Will my career path be easier because of my PM experience or not really?
ferryboatSoftware Engineer
I think they're pretty disparate roles, but software engineers building the product inherently have some product intuition around the thing they're architecting. Which is why I think its actually a bit more difficult to go from PM to eng. However totally still possible, and while not a lot of overlap in skillset, communication is very important in both. The most important skill is just getting your technical fundamentals down and being able to build things.
6
19g615l1z9g34nProduct Manager
Thanks for the input! And that totally makes sense. I find that the best engineers that I have worked with are the ones that communicate well and often.
