Robinhood no longer remote, RTO announced last week
Robinhood announced RTO at 4 days/week or more now, going back to in-person. They made a huge announcement when going fully remote but within a year they have fully retracted.
A lot of companies follow a similar pattern, seems like Airbnb is one of the only big companies standing strong in favor of fully remote.
letsdothis
It’s all about leverage for organizations, nothing more. It is proven that remote work can be effective if used properly. Over time I see two camps that will be competing for resources and I expect the remote friendly companies to win and this short sited view of RTO to backfire in the long term. People have shifted their lives to affordable cost of living locations with less time commuting and proved it works. COVID really showed that the world can succeed with remote work.
