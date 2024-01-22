Looking for advice

Newbie81 in
I'm 17 years old, currently doing my BSc. Computer science and maths Bsc. Degree (4th/6 semester). My Gpa is nothing to write home about, and although I do okay in programming classes, I feel like they are impractical in the real world as I only know how to do basic stuffs (i.e I learnt C and C++ and could code the Fibonacci series and matrix calculation calculation) but these are merely enough to the skills I need to hold a job after graduation or an internship now. I'm from West Africa, doing my degree in India. I want to get a job after graduation, somewhere good with good pay. What advices do you have for me? I'm considering going down the Product designer route and to self-teach the skills I need (currently learning Css) but I'm not sure this job is well compensated enough(doesn't have to be lucrative but I do hope to get a job I can survive on) or with open opportunities. Any guide or comment is appreciated, please.
Thank you so much for your comment and encouragement! I'm a little overwhelmed with how many more things I have to be proficient in to be qualified but I do look forward to be more skilled.
I'm active on LinkedIn and I do follow people. Like you advised, I'll get into the product space and follow people doing so. Thank you for the movie recommendation as well, I'll make sure to give a watch. 😄
I appreciate you taking your time to advice me, I really could use the good-luck!
Don’t sweat css to much, just learn it and pass it. You are right in that a lot of what you see in class isn’t used in the real world but the thinking process that comes from it is.
Did you ever see the movie “The Karate Kid”? Give that a view and you’ll understand for sure. You will get into more advanced things as you go so don’t get to comfortable yet. Just enjoy the peace.
Maybe you could qualify from an internship somewhere. That’ll give you a leg or two up.
I’d say hit up some product people on LinkedIn and network and connect with them. Join some of those forums. Also check out things on YouTube.
Your at a good point in life and it seems you have the drive. Maybe even think up something you can do in the side to start up a business like Zuckerberg did. You’d certainly learn a lot there. Also be sure and read others comments on here and then take some time to think of all you’ll read.
Good luck, I have faith in your future.