Looking for advice

I'm 17 years old, currently doing my BSc. Computer science and maths Bsc. Degree (4th/6 semester). My Gpa is nothing to write home about, and although I do okay in programming classes, I feel like they are impractical in the real world as I only know how to do basic stuffs (i.e I learnt C and C++ and could code the Fibonacci series and matrix calculation calculation) but these are merely enough to the skills I need to hold a job after graduation or an internship now. I'm from West Africa, doing my degree in India. I want to get a job after graduation, somewhere good with good pay. What advices do you have for me? I'm considering going down the Product designer route and to self-teach the skills I need (currently learning Css) but I'm not sure this job is well compensated enough(doesn't have to be lucrative but I do hope to get a job I can survive on) or with open opportunities. Any guide or comment is appreciated, please.