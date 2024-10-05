A map to guide my career as a Product Manager

I'm 10 years into my career, mostly worked as product manager for tech products (cloud services, AI platforms, Enterprise SaaS) and have an MBA from Ivy league. I realize that the market out there is very different from the traditional understanding I possess. The top companies are no longer Intel, Google etc. The new ones like OpenAI, Nvidia, Snowflake are here, and the list keeps shuffling at a fast pace. The career tracks are also changing and are not following the same trajectories as the past 2-3 decades. People are moving across functions and industries a lot more. Given all of these, I am looking for advice on how to think about the next steps in my career. My top goals: Build products with great impact, in the process make money for self, and build lasting reputation and relationships in the corporate world (US). Appreciate if you can share any thoughts pls. Thank you.