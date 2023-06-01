I recently got an offer for Amazon as Business analyst intern. Initially I was aiming for Business intelligence engineer intern but at the end only had interviews on BA intern role.





I also had previous experience as a data science intern at another big company.

Since I heard BA intern in Amazon isn't quite technical related, do you guys still recommend me in going? Then try to change into BIE if possible once I got in?

Or perhaps I should apply again with BIE roles?





I really want to stay in Data science/engineer related field so I'm really struggling on how to make optimal decisions on this.





Thanks for reading through!