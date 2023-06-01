manualgo in
BA intern in Amazon
I recently got an offer for Amazon as Business analyst intern. Initially I was aiming for Business intelligence engineer intern but at the end only had interviews on BA intern role.
I also had previous experience as a data science intern at another big company.
Since I heard BA intern in Amazon isn't quite technical related, do you guys still recommend me in going? Then try to change into BIE if possible once I got in?
Or perhaps I should apply again with BIE roles?
I really want to stay in Data science/engineer related field so I'm really struggling on how to make optimal decisions on this.
Thanks for reading through!
bcnecoProgram Manager
Could you consider taking the internship while still looking for BIE roles/internships? Did you ask Amazon if they would consider you for a BIE instead of a BA? I used to work for Amazon and yeah, the BA's weren't highly technical from what I saw (I did not frequently work with them though, so it may vary by team), so it would be something to consider if your long term goal is more DS/BIE
manualgoData Scientist
I actually talked to the recruiter directly yesterday about this concern already. She mentioned that she does not recruit BIE roles and has no idea about it.
And she said maybe the best choice is to talk to my hiring manager first. (I only had 3 days to consider taking the offer or not so I said yes in the first place. So I was allocated now with a team)
In this circumstances, is there any possibility to ask on this topic?
Thank you!
