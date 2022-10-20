PMCoach in
Project/Program Mgmt roles in Dubai!
Hello All!, Glad to be with you here at Levels community. I'm searching for a Sr. Project/Program Mgmt role in Dubai, any referrals would be greatly appreciated. I have 25 years (USA/Canada) of experience in Financial Services technology, 8 years as software QA and 17 years in Project/Program Mgmt. Currently consulting for a major bank here in Toronto. Already have properties in Dubai and Dubai cell phone to facilitate the search and move. Best Regards!
OIuf429ujSoftware Engineer
Any luck so far? Haven't been to Dubai but I hear is literally an oasis in the desert.
PMCoachTechnical Project Manager
Oluf, I spent half of this year 2022 in Dubai and spent a month in 2021..and have come to the conclusion that its the best place for me to settle down after living in USA/Canada for the past 30 years. Also, my hometown, Karachi is just 2 hour flight away...so Dubai's like living in a suburb of Karachi :)..practically a drive away!!
