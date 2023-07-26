Caleb in
Looking for a grad swe job
Hey all,
I just graduated from college and am still applying for jobs but literally none of them are getting back to me. I'm primarily applying to the US as a non citizen and I'm wondering how big of a gap would it put me compared to a US citizen applying for roles.
Oh yeah, I'm also looking for a remote job.
2
897
Sort by:
MPOptimum1Frontend Software Engineer
Being a non-US citizen probably puts you at a bit of a disadvantage for sure, especially as a new grad. Since you aren't likely to have much more skills than other US new grads, it's probably just more practical for US companies to hire US new grads.
1
calebwongSoftware Engineer
Thanks for your comment. Do you think perhaps I would stand a better chance if I apply to startups only?
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482