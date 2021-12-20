Is most of our work "passive" in tech?

I noticed a post on here earlier about the hours you really work, and also an insightful comment about how we may not be actively working for very long, but passively, we're thinking about how to get that work done for a lot of the day. This comment thread from HN also resonated with very similar thoughts: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=29581475





I wonder how much of our work is actually passive, and how to measure the significance of our work when often times there aren't explicit ways to quantify the almost infinite creativity required to develop and ship a product. Curious to hear how other people see it as per the HN comment above: are we really only working 20-30 minutes a day or are we working way more considering our passive thought we've put in, or is it something in between?