Mission-minded company with accountable senior leadership?

If you work for a company with honest leaders who grow the business through creating substantial shared value (either based in the Seattle area or hiring remote workers from this area), who is your employer and what are they getting right?





I am looking for high-integrity organizations, regardless of size or industry, because a fair, ethical, and solutions-oriented culture that operates with transparency, respect, and dignity is important for my happiness and job satisfaction.





Anecdotally, I've found the best environments are more engineering driven, as there tends to be a baseline assumption that achieving the shared mission takes precedence over political agendas.





I'm having a tough time finding that kind of workplace again, because it seems the pragmatic and collegial mission-oriented mindset may just be a fleeting phase of the organizational lifecycle. So I am guessing there are myriad small and worthy employers that are in the compatible zone, but unfortunately not big enough to be well known. Likewise, certain departments within giant companies are oases of awesomeness, but again, without insider intel, how would job seekers discover thise good groups?





Thanks!