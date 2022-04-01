Square offer

psyduck in
I have a verbal offer(do not have numbers yet) from Square for a Senior Software Engineer. I want to understand how the benefits are at Square and how does the unlimited PTO thing work out for you.
How are the stock refreshers and how is stock tank being taken care of by SQ for the employees. Do they give additional refreshers or cash to compensate for stock tanking?
Amazon
Senior Software Engineer
NYC
Total per year
$392K
Level
L5
Base
$205K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$172K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
Senior SWE
Sunnyvale
Total per year
$324K
Level
Senior SWE
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$94K
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
Block (formerly known as Square) took care of stock drop pretty well at least from my perspective. A new pay cycle starts on 4/1 at Block and the firm has compensated the loss of drop in RSU value by giving out additional stocks. These new stocks are vested quarterly starting from 4/1 for four years.
