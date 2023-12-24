For old programmers

Hi Guys,

I have around 20 years experience and of which a lot of it hands on. Worked in various geographic locations except US. Majority of work was on mainframe applications realtes to cards, banking and payments. From past 5 years mainly in doing an architect or Project/Program management activities. I feel frustrated and anxious if I am using my skills. I have a feeling that the engineering managers I deal with are not even half of what I was and still weild a huge influence. I have no say in technical aspects.





My contributions are valued as an architect while facing the client/vendor but not internally.





What are others doing? How to get back up?



