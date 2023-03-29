19g616l0trr9fi in
German Graduate Student Job Search
Hey everybody,
I'll be graduating with a master's degree in CS from a German Tier 1 university in a couple of days. I did an internship at Amazon during the winter but didn't get a return offer due to the hiring freeze.
I looked up some more traditional businesses like banks and insurances but I'm afraid that working there will suck due to old tech stacks and traditional working culture.
Do you have any advice for me on how to find an interesting job in this climate that also maximizes my TC? I'm totally open to relocate if necessary.
Andreas WestendörpfSoftware Engineering Manager at Emma
Have a look at https://team.emma-sleep.com/job?department=Technology%20%26%20Software%20Engineering
