Side projects anyone?

A while ago when I was interviewing with my firm, the hiring manger asked, "What do you want to do with your tech skills one day?"

I legit said, "I want build an e-commerce site to sell Pokemon products". Looking back, I think I sounded like an idiot but at the moment, the hiring manager was like, "I also want to build my own app but I act too late on it every time!"

Just a fun little memory that pops up from time to time. I don't really find myself working on any side projects for myself because I am either learning for work or relaxing. I absolutely love learning for work because I genuinely love my firm.

What do you guys do to motivate yourself to work on your own side projects? And what kind of projects have you worked on? You can just give an overview if you don't want anyone stealing your ideas. Was just a little curious!

parallelogramSoftware Engineer  
That's awesome! I'm working on a small project to share home decor ideas. I love interior design and spend a lot of time on dwell.com. I thought it'd also be cool to get some inspiration from others. It's very simple, just share pictures and tag some of the products. The biggest thing for me has been to just iterate however small on it everyday. Just add a ridiculously simple feature, but do it everyday – it's fun and consistency compounds over time.
TabbySoftware Engineer  
A site dedicated to home decor is a nice idea! I definitely would need something like that once I buy a house. I think I might have trouble committing to a project actually. Coding is fun but sometimes life just gets me so tired.
