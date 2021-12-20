Side projects anyone?

A while ago when I was interviewing with my firm, the hiring manger asked, "What do you want to do with your tech skills one day?"

I legit said, "I want build an e-commerce site to sell Pokemon products". Looking back, I think I sounded like an idiot but at the moment, the hiring manager was like, "I also want to build my own app but I act too late on it every time!"

Just a fun little memory that pops up from time to time. I don't really find myself working on any side projects for myself because I am either learning for work or relaxing. I absolutely love learning for work because I genuinely love my firm.

What do you guys do to motivate yourself to work on your own side projects? And what kind of projects have you worked on? You can just give an overview if you don't want anyone stealing your ideas. Was just a little curious!