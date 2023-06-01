Seeking Advice: Enhancing Resume for Job Applications as a New Graduate

I am a recent graduate currently in the process of applying for jobs in the competitive market. After reviewing my current resume, I have come to realize that it may be outdated and lacking the necessary elements to truly showcase my skills and experiences. As such, I am seeking your advice on how to improve it.

One idea I have is to incorporate more numerical values into my resume, particularly for skills such as programming languages. By providing concrete figures, I believe I can offer potential employers a more comprehensive understanding of my abilities in these areas.

Furthermore, I have had the opportunity to work on three significant projects in a team setting, which I believe would greatly strengthen my resume. Firstly, my team and I developed a lost and found website utilizing the MERN stack. This project allowed me to gain hands-on experience with various technologies and frameworks within the MERN stack.

In addition, I was part of a team that created a workout mobile application using Jetpack Compose. This project provided me with valuable insights into mobile app development, user experience design, and the integration of modern UI frameworks.

I genuinely value any feedback or suggestions you may have regarding my resume or any other aspects of my job application. Given the competitiveness of the current job market, I am determined to gain any possible advantage. Below is the resume I am currently using to apply for job positions. Thank you all in advance for your assistance.