Ikedi Ufomadu in  
Computer Science at Towson University 

Seeking Advice: Enhancing Resume for Job Applications as a New Graduate

I am a recent graduate currently in the process of applying for jobs in the competitive market. After reviewing my current resume, I have come to realize that it may be outdated and lacking the necessary elements to truly showcase my skills and experiences. As such, I am seeking your advice on how to improve it.

One idea I have is to incorporate more numerical values into my resume, particularly for skills such as programming languages. By providing concrete figures, I believe I can offer potential employers a more comprehensive understanding of my abilities in these areas.

Furthermore, I have had the opportunity to work on three significant projects in a team setting, which I believe would greatly strengthen my resume. Firstly, my team and I developed a lost and found website utilizing the MERN stack. This project allowed me to gain hands-on experience with various technologies and frameworks within the MERN stack.

In addition, I was part of a team that created a workout mobile application using Jetpack Compose. This project provided me with valuable insights into mobile app development, user experience design, and the integration of modern UI frameworks.

I genuinely value any feedback or suggestions you may have regarding my resume or any other aspects of my job application. Given the competitiveness of the current job market, I am determined to gain any possible advantage. Below is the resume I am currently using to apply for job positions. Thank you all in advance for your assistance.

(86.11KB)

2
1749
Sort by:
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi 
Hey there! Brian from Levels.fyi here. I took a look at your resume and agree with your points, but with a disclaimer. You may not necessarily need a ton of numerical data points. Something that people often overlook is qualitative data, which is just as important as quantitative data. Your bullet points are a great start, but can be improved a bit by just explaining a bit more of the results of what you've done. For example: In your Towson University job, you "Updated the CLI to support new API changes in Ruby... etc." but you don't actually explain what kind of impact that makes. Is it better for the end user? Does it allow you to showcase more data? Things like that will help your bullet points and can apply to most of what you have here. If you want hands on resume help, be sure to check out our resume review coaching as well! We've helped tons of new grads/students update their resumes and understand more about tech recruiting to put you at an advantage. https://www.levels.fyi/services/resume If you're not sure if our resume coaching is right for you, feel free to book a free consultation call with either myself or one of our co-founders! We'd love to help explain how we can help: https://calendly.com/levels-fyi/levels-fyi-consultation
1
Ikedi UfomaduSoftware Engineer  
Thank you for your input, I’ll be sure to implement your advice when redoing my resume.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,463