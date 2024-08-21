mysteriousmuh in  
Negotiating a Raise

I'm getting close to a year at the company I'm currently at. When taking the role, I was relocating & initially asked for remote allowance. They said they were okay with it, but took off around 30,000 of my base. I said yes anyway since I wasn't sure if I was actually going to take the offer or not and needed a backup.


Looking back, that was a pretty stupid thing to do. After all my interviews were finished, I stuck with the company. Now I'm being paid around 130,000. I joined as an L4 and so at the time it was probably fine, but I wanted to negotiate a raise as I've become an integral part of the team (only one of three engineers). They also offered approx 40k in paper money.


My personal goal is somehow getting upto 200,000 base. I just want to build a case properly and make sure this conversation happens smoothly, as we're a small startup. I'm fully aware of roles that pay significantly higher, and I was at a company that paid likely 250k+ at L5, and at one point even had an offer in hand for 210,000 base at another large company (but couldn't take due to personal issues).


Is it likely I can build this case for myself and get a raise? Are startups usually stingy on raises?

You might be able to negotiate a small raise (single digit percentage) but unless this is a relatively large startup, that kind of raise will legitimately impact their runway. Consider a Series B startup with 100 employees, $40M in the bank, burning $1.2M per month, they have 33.3 months of runway. Now they give you a $70k raise, suddenly they only have 31.4 months of runway. The math gets worse at smaller startups. Are you literally worth months of runway? If you are, shoot your shot. But you are much better off getting a job someplace else that actually has budget room to absorb you at the salary you're looking for.
This is a good piece of advice regardless of career. Is "runway" a well known term in startups or just an analogy for the question?

Sounds like a term for an opex and capex budget.
