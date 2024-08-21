Negotiating a Raise

I'm getting close to a year at the company I'm currently at. When taking the role, I was relocating & initially asked for remote allowance. They said they were okay with it, but took off around 30,000 of my base. I said yes anyway since I wasn't sure if I was actually going to take the offer or not and needed a backup.





Looking back, that was a pretty stupid thing to do. After all my interviews were finished, I stuck with the company. Now I'm being paid around 130,000. I joined as an L4 and so at the time it was probably fine, but I wanted to negotiate a raise as I've become an integral part of the team (only one of three engineers). They also offered approx 40k in paper money.





My personal goal is somehow getting upto 200,000 base. I just want to build a case properly and make sure this conversation happens smoothly, as we're a small startup. I'm fully aware of roles that pay significantly higher, and I was at a company that paid likely 250k+ at L5, and at one point even had an offer in hand for 210,000 base at another large company (but couldn't take due to personal issues).





Is it likely I can build this case for myself and get a raise? Are startups usually stingy on raises?