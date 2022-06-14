Machine489 in
Msft Prelim offer advice
I had a prelim offer discussion with msft today. 175 base, 30% bonus target, 35k annual stock, reup stock of 7k per year. TC~270. Im currently making 250TC. 225k base with 25K bonus. I told recruiter my current situation. Whats a realistic offer they will come back to me with?
3
1529
Sort by:
Ds7hskwbGwkSoftware Engineer
I hope you didn’t tell them you’re at 250. If this is a lateral move, maybe they will go up a little on base because losing 50k right off the top seems harsh.
1
SlowpokerfaceData Analyst
Maybe. Depends on their situation though. If you have two incomes in your household, that might not be too bad but n the short term and will be worth that much in a few years.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,326