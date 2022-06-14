FeeFiFiona in  
Data Scientist  

Google lawsuit settlement for unequal pay based on gender

www.businessinsider.com/google-pays-out-118-million-to-female-staff-who-earned-less-than-men-2022-6

Transparency is important. People shoild be paid fairly and this is just one step to making things right after all this time.
Search giant was accused of paying more than 15,000 female staff $17,000 a year less than their male counterparts for the same work.

Jispehsi2isungwAccountant  
Okay, but how do they ensure biased or outright discriminatory people and policies are created/enforced? What stops comp teams and leadership from doing/allowing it again?
3

