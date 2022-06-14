FeeFiFiona in
Google lawsuit settlement for unequal pay based on gender
www.businessinsider.com/google-pays-out-118-million-to-female-staff-who-earned-less-than-men-2022-6
Transparency is important. People shoild be paid fairly and this is just one step to making things right after all this time.
Jispehsi2isungwAccountant
Okay, but how do they ensure biased or outright discriminatory people and policies are created/enforced? What stops comp teams and leadership from doing/allowing it again?
