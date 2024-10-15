dmahns in  
Software Engineer  

2 Years Of Job Searching

I graduated with a CS degree 2 years ago (August 2022) and haven't had any luck finding a job since then. I feel like I am missing something and it shouldn't take this long. I was only able to get 1 SWE internship while in school at a small startup because I was also on the D1 swim team and had to prioritize that since it was paying for my school... I have been working on personal projects and doing some freelance where I can since graduating but have only gotten a couple hits on applications and networking responses. On average I have probably sent out one application every day since graduating and am constantly trying to reach out to people but could be better about this. I understand the job market is trashed right now and a lot of people are going through it but I feel like I should have a job at this point...


For more context I am from a small community of non tech workers so didn't have many technical connections until college. I live in LA and open to pretty much anything. I am constantly tweaking my resume based on feedback from others and writing cover letters for each position and learning new skills.


I have no idea where to go from here and genuinely seeking advice on how to land a job or even more interviews.


Anything is helpful!

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
To be honest, two years after graduating without getting a job using the degree is probably hurting you. Would you hire a person straight out of school, or a person who has been trying unsuccessfully for two years to get a job? Not saying this is your fault, the market has been shit since you graduated, but to be blunt that's the perception you're up against. Remove your graduation date from your resume if you haven't already. And, honestly, consider grad school as a means of "resetting" your new grad status, that will also give more time for the market to improve. In case you're not already, you need to be applying to any and every remotely computer-related job you can find. That includes test/validation, that includes help desk, that includes support/field engineer. Even if it's not what you want to be doing, your plan will be to leverage that role as a means to eventually jump into what you want to be doing - "look I can do technical stuff, but what I want to be doing is this specific technical stuff." The only other advice I have is to understand where in the chain you're coming up short. Application -> Recruiter screen -> Interview -> Offer. If you have lots of interviews but no offer, you need to improve your interviewing (either technical or behavioral). If you aren't getting lots of interviews or recruiter screens, then you need more applications and/or better ones, find someone in industry to do a resume review.
19g6ukxpddesscgsfxSoftware Engineer  
This is really good advice. Especially on the part of setting for any job in tech. You see all the time people who transition within their company or overtime from other roles.

One thing people sometimes underestimate, is that it can be a lot easier to switch roles within a company. Companies like it because it helps retain employees who would otherwise leave if they wanted a drastic career change.

I will say grad school is pretty expensive. I’d actually lean transitioning to SWE from a different role. I’ve done it myself at a FAANG.
