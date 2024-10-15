2 Years Of Job Searching

I graduated with a CS degree 2 years ago (August 2022) and haven't had any luck finding a job since then. I feel like I am missing something and it shouldn't take this long. I was only able to get 1 SWE internship while in school at a small startup because I was also on the D1 swim team and had to prioritize that since it was paying for my school... I have been working on personal projects and doing some freelance where I can since graduating but have only gotten a couple hits on applications and networking responses. On average I have probably sent out one application every day since graduating and am constantly trying to reach out to people but could be better about this. I understand the job market is trashed right now and a lot of people are going through it but I feel like I should have a job at this point...





For more context I am from a small community of non tech workers so didn't have many technical connections until college. I live in LA and open to pretty much anything. I am constantly tweaking my resume based on feedback from others and writing cover letters for each position and learning new skills.





I have no idea where to go from here and genuinely seeking advice on how to land a job or even more interviews.





Anything is helpful!