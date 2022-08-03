Do you consider contract or contract to hire roles?

Recruiters keep hitting me up on LinkedIn for 18-24 month contract roles or contract to hire roles. I ignore all these messages because stable employment exists for me. If I was unemployed and desperate, then I might consider, but this is my thinking, others may think differently.





What value are in contract roles? I am genuinely curious. Have you worked as a contractor and why did you choose to pursue this route? Also, I don't mean government contractor-- those are full-time positions. I mean like Signature Consultants employee contracted to work at J.P. Morgan as a software developer where he or she sits and works with actual J.P. Morgan employees.







