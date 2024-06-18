Jobin Thomas in
Learning levels
Does this platform have consulting? I would like to find my dream job. I'm particularly interested in a higher salary. I have 9 years of experience in machine learning and three corresponding masters degree
The job market (hiring and firing ) has been kind of slow while employment has been high
4
2609
Sort by:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
We have a resume review service (https://levels.fyi/services/resume/) and a negotiation service (https://levels.fyi/services/) to help candidates. We also provide a pretty powerful job board to help filter and pare down your search: https://levels.fyi/jobs
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,560