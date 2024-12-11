Senior Staff Engineer Offer at Startup – Need Advice on Equity and Terms

Poll

I recently received a job offer for a Senior Staff Engineer position at a 2-year-old startup specializing in chiplet interconnects. The company has raised $100M so far, with a current valuation of around $300M.





Here are the offer details:

• Options: 12,500 (vesting over 4 years, ~0.05% of total shares)

• Strike Price: $2

• Fair Market Value (FMV): $12

• Base Salary: $180K









My current TC is $170K at a startup.





The catch: the role requires physical presence in the office every day.





How does this package compare to industry standards for startups at this stage? Is the equity allocation fair for the valuation and funding level? Would love to hear your thoughts, especially on the mandatory in-office requirement.