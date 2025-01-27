mysoftwarecareer in
Poll
Nonprofit + fulfillment/meaning vs startup
Currently leading a small development team for a non profit for which I enjoy the mission, like the people, building something of significance greater than myself, and still somewhat fairly paid with excellent benefits (such as medical benefits for life after retirement). I may have the opportunity to help build a startup from the ground up where I could likely dictate my salary and title. Risk of course is involved but with the right success and a good exit I could potentially never have to work again or at least get back into non profit.
Anyone had a similar situation? What should I be weighing or thinking about?
Select one
45 participants
4
3566
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Do you have 6 months of living expenses saved? Most startups fail. You should pretty much expect that to happen, which means you should plan accordingly for the economic consequences. What stage is this startup at? Pre-seed, seed, Series A, Series B all have different risk profiles. The smaller the company, the more important it is that you know you will get along with the founder(s), and the more important it is that everybody has a clear understanding of the boundaries/expectations. Some pre-seed and seed companies (pre-PMF) might bounce around wildly through varying product concepts. So keep in mind that the thing you sign up to build might be uninteresting to the market, and you may pivot pretty far away from the idea. The mission you sign up for might not be the mission the market wants to reward. Finally make damn sure you understand how startup equity works. You'll probably want to early exercise if possible, otherwise in the event of success it's very likely you end up with golden handcuffs.
3
mysoftwarecareerSoftware Engineer
Good points all around. Startup is still forming. I'd likely have some ownership as part of the deal. Investment is an angel investor fronting ~5 mill who'd be paid back at 75/25 rate (25 them). Not sure of exact terms cause they aren't ironed out. I have worked with the other owners before and we're good friends (which could present it's own challenges)
Generally my question is weighing the financial potential of a startup vs that of finding fulfillment in the work
Generally my question is weighing the financial potential of a startup vs that of finding fulfillment in the work
About
Public
Tech
Members
697,109