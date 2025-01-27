Nonprofit + fulfillment/meaning vs startup

Poll

Currently leading a small development team for a non profit for which I enjoy the mission, like the people, building something of significance greater than myself, and still somewhat fairly paid with excellent benefits (such as medical benefits for life after retirement). I may have the opportunity to help build a startup from the ground up where I could likely dictate my salary and title. Risk of course is involved but with the right success and a good exit I could potentially never have to work again or at least get back into non profit.





Anyone had a similar situation? What should I be weighing or thinking about?