Summer 2024 SWE internship - MongoDB vs LinkedIn
I have an offer from mongoDB and LinkedIn for a summer 2024 SWE internship. I’m very grateful for both offers and am excited about both internship programs, so I’m struggling to choose the better option for me and would really appreciate any advice!
I care especially about visa sponsorship and getting a return FTE offer as I am a junior international student. Both companies sponsor internationals and typically have a pretty high return offer rate, but LinkedIn’s has decreased significantly this past summer. I also care about resume value, learning growth and company culture.
MongoDB (NYC, hybrid):
Pros:
- Pay $54/hour plus guaranteed housing.
- Heard it has a great internship program + company culture
- Intern to FTE Conversion rate ~70-80% (also heard 94%)
- Have heard of no rescinded offers/tech layoffs
Cons:
- Resume value/prestige/less well established? (I don’t think it matches LinkedIn’s)
LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA):
Pros
- Heard it has a great internship program + company culture
- Sunnyvale, CA which I think I’d prefer over NYC
- Heard it has great WLB
- Has an established team for helping internationals get work visa sponsorship
Cons:
- Recently added a PIP, which has caused company culture to suffer (also heard about a change in LinkedIn's culture and engineering principles due to cost cutting and reorgs - does anyone know anything about that?)
- Pay rate is a little lower at $50/h
- Lower return offer rate at 65% this past summer (in the past, they would give return offers to any intern recommended by their team, but this past summer was different)
BeardedChameleonSoftware Engineer
Don’t worry about prestige. Take the offer that will give you the highest exposure to WRITING CODE as much as possible. A future employer won’t care if you worked for a well-known company if you can’t code. That’s a skill that you will always have.
lilnaught
How will they know before hand which ones is the one, they will write more code into?
