Summer 2024 SWE internship - MongoDB vs LinkedIn

I have an offer from mongoDB and LinkedIn for a summer 2024 SWE internship. I’m very grateful for both offers and am excited about both internship programs, so I’m struggling to choose the better option for me and would really appreciate any advice!





I care especially about visa sponsorship and getting a return FTE offer as I am a junior international student. Both companies sponsor internationals and typically have a pretty high return offer rate, but LinkedIn’s has decreased significantly this past summer. I also care about resume value, learning growth and company culture.





MongoDB (NYC, hybrid):

Pros:

Pay $54/hour plus guaranteed housing.

Heard it has a great internship program + company culture

Intern to FTE Conversion rate ~70-80% (also heard 94%)

Have heard of no rescinded offers/tech layoffs

Cons:

Resume value/prestige/less well established? (I don’t think it matches LinkedIn’s)





LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA):

Pros

Heard it has a great internship program + company culture

Sunnyvale, CA which I think I’d prefer over NYC

Heard it has great WLB

Has an established team for helping internationals get work visa sponsorship

Cons:

Recently added a PIP, which has caused company culture to suffer (also heard about a change in LinkedIn's culture and engineering principles due to cost cutting and reorgs - does anyone know anything about that?)

Pay rate is a little lower at $50/h

Lower return offer rate at 65% this past summer (in the past, they would give return offers to any intern recommended by their team, but this past summer was different)



