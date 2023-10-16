Employer not relenting on complete Rto

I'm not at all ready to show up at work for all five days, but my employer is completely against wfh, as my current situation is not unique enough to warrant an exception.

This has really put me in the spot. I seem to have no other option than to resign. But even to serve the notice period, I'd probably have to go to office, as otherwise my leave balance would get decremented with eventual loss of pay.

Also I'd need some time to prep for job interviews, but the interviews themselves are such a rare commodity now.

What would you guys suggest?





Yoe 22

Location bangalore