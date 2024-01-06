Browse internet at 10x productivity

Some background

I am a software engineer who loves to read tech blogs. The problem that I face everyday is I have to keep visiting the websites after every x days to check for new content.





We can solve this by newsletters but

Not all websites have newsletters

My inbox gets junked

Hard to keep a track of articles in email

I don't want to share my email





Now what? RSS feeds to the rescue. I know a lot of folks know about it, but I feel its not as widely used as it should be hence this post.





My Setup

I use NetNewsWire (free) as my RSS reader (it is available for both Mac and iPhone - you can also setup iCloud to keep them in sync), there are alternatives for android and chrome extensions too which you can try out for yourself.





Now whenever I encounter a cool blog, lets say netflixtechblog.com I simply go to my RSS reader and add it. It automatically fetches the RSS url https://netflixtechblog.com/feed and adds it to my timeline. I have various folders - Tech blogs, News, Comics, Youtube, ... to organize my content. (Yes you can also add youtube channels)





Benefits:

I can read articles inline and I don't have to visit 50 different websites to see whats changed and to read the content.

Everything is well organized and tracked

I don't have to share my Email with anyone





There might be some websites which do not support RSS (which is much smaller in number than ones with no newsletter), this limitation can be bypassed by using 3rd party feed providers.





Update:

reader: netnewswire.com

list: https://pastebin.com/rDxstv5F