How to apply for overseas opportunities as an entry level SE?

Hi everyone,





I am a 2021 graduate and currently working as a Software Engineer at Microsoft (Asia) for the last 10 months. I want to get international exposure due to which I am trying to apply at Meta(Europe) for their open positions. Their job description doesn't explicitly mention the years of experience required. And when you apply they don't take you forward.





Any suggestions on what all companies to apply for? And why Meta is not interested in hiring Entry-level engineers?