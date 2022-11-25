ML/ AI advice for a Senior College Student

Hi All,





I hope everyone is having a great holiday.





I am an undergrad student with one year left until graduation; I know a few languages and don't have any experience in the front end or back end. I know python and took a beginner ML course.





I want to get into ML/AI, but I don't know the right path to learn. I don't know what field I want to be in.





I am using Codecademy to learn ML now. Is this a good resource? Are there better resources?





What can I do in the one year I have left to break into the field of ML/ AI?





Do I need to learn full-stack to be an ML AI engineer?





Are ML/AI engineers considered data scientists? are they SWE?









Thanks



