Anglo42 in
First time offer negotiation - how to find your market value?
Hello everyone!
I hope you're well wherever you are.
Tomorrow I have a call with a recruiter to discuss an offer (I've been told I've been successful, however I haven't received an exact offer yet, this call is to discuss next steps).
I'm a little nervous as I don't want to low ball myself or ask for too much (or just generally make a fool of myself as I haven't done this before and I'd really like to work with them).
Role details:
- Role I'm applying for: Data Analyst (I have discussed responsibilities and the role is quite intense, has a mix of data scientist, data engineer, and data analyst responsibilities).
- Seniority: Junior role
- Sector: Finance
- Company: Startup, US Based, I'm in the UK and will be working remote.
- Funding: Company very recently raised 50+ million usd in funding.
Personal details:
- YOE: 1
- Motivation: Out of everywhere I've interviewed so far, this company is my favourite and I believe I'd really enjoy working with the people there and doing the work itself.
- Interview so far: I have not been given a compensation range for the role (I have asked), and I haven't given a number yet either.
Questions:
- How will the offer change based on my location (US company, I'm UK based)?
- What would be a fair offer in this situation (1 YOE, US based fintech startup with recent funding, living in UK, good interview performance)?
- Any tips for negotiating or what to expect in this situation in general?
Note: I have checked their levels fyi page and they only have a few salaries listed, all for software engineers with ~6 YOE for ~$220K TC, all US based.
1
1467
Sort by:
dsquaresSoftware Engineer
I would also cross reference other roles with companies that may be a similar size. Series A junior level swe's are making half that number you found. Of course there are other factors to consider like equity value (which would be nil at this point) and quite frankly, the stability of the company. Even though they just raised, the global economy isn't great and I've seen startups do layoffs a year after raising $70mil. All that said, answers below. Hopefully you read this before the interview! - How will the offer change based on my location (US company, I'm UK based)? EU swe salaries are generally lower which may be why they are recruiting remotely. Keeping that in mind and looking at the data I found here, I'd say the range should be 70-90 base plus whatever equity they may offer. Again, I am not a fan of equity at early stage companies but maybe it does for you since you like them. What would be a fair offer in this situation (1 YOE, US based fintech startup with recent funding, living in UK, good interview performance)? I used this query to look at the top end: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/united-kingdom?sinceDate=year&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC&arrangement=remote&offset=0&yoeChoice=custom&maxYoe=1 Any tips for negotiating or what to expect in this situation in general? I would be wary of why they haven t shared a comp range but there may be any number of reasons for that. I would give them a broad range, say that you're looking for a competitive salary PLUS benefits, and if the final number doesn't land where you'd like, offer some ideas to sweeten the deal and GET IT IN WRITING. Good luck!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436