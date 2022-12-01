First time offer negotiation - how to find your market value?

Hello everyone!

I hope you're well wherever you are.

Tomorrow I have a call with a recruiter to discuss an offer (I've been told I've been successful, however I haven't received an exact offer yet, this call is to discuss next steps).

I'm a little nervous as I don't want to low ball myself or ask for too much (or just generally make a fool of myself as I haven't done this before and I'd really like to work with them).





Role details:

Role I'm applying for: Data Analyst (I have discussed responsibilities and the role is quite intense, has a mix of data scientist, data engineer, and data analyst responsibilities). Seniority: Junior role Sector: Finance Company: Startup, US Based, I'm in the UK and will be working remote. Funding: Company very recently raised 50+ million usd in funding. Personal details:

YOE: 1 Motivation: Out of everywhere I've interviewed so far, this company is my favourite and I believe I'd really enjoy working with the people there and doing the work itself. Interview so far: I have not been given a compensation range for the role (I have asked), and I haven't given a number yet either. Questions:

