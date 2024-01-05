Tips for transitioning from QA into SWE?

Hello everyone,





I’m currently a junior pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Computer Science. Over the course of my studies, I’ve completed several projects and gained proficiency in multiple programming languages. Professionally, I’m approaching my first year at a startup where I work full-time in Quality Assurance. My role primarily focuses on app user experience and doesn’t involve much coding.





Software engineering has always been my ultimate career goal, and it aligns with the focus of my education. Fortunately, my current company has excellent opportunities for software engineers, including competitive compensation, which I’m very interested in as I approach graduation.





I would greatly appreciate any advice from current software engineers on how to make this transition effectively. Specifically, I’m looking for guidance on:





1. Skills and knowledge I should prioritize to enhance my software engineering capabilities.

2. Strategies to transition internally from a QA to a software engineering role.

3. Any personal experiences or insights on making a similar career shift.





Thank you in advance for your valuable insights.