Companies hiring new grads?
I'm a 4th year Computer Science undergrad, and had an offer to join Amazon full time upon graduation in May. They recently rescinded the offer (they claim for just 6 months; we'll see), and I'm looking for a full time opportunity in its stead. I know levels has a list of companies that are hiring, but it seems like almost all of them are only hiring senior engineers. Are there any companies out there hiring new grads?
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
Difficult to say, but there should be plenty of fintech or in other sectors besides big tech. Again, if you are looking for a job for one year I would not constrain yourself to just ‘big’ tech like FAANG or whatever. Because most of these big tech are on a hiring freeze or are laying ppl off.
