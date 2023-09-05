domdotcom in
Layoffs after 1.5 month of starting new job. Resume help.
I started a new job 1.5 months ago.
Some “unexpected” events happened, and we’ve been told there will be layoffs 😑
I am applying for jobs just to be safe, but I am unsure of how to structure my resume.
-Should I include this experience on my resume?
-Should I exclude it?
-If I exclude it, should I say my previous job is still my current job?
Any insight would be appreciated!
It’s hard to know why to do.
My current and previous jobs are both Senior Software Engineer positions if that changes anything. THANK YOU!
I would just list the start and end dates of your most recent employer(s). As long as you worked there a decent amount of time, no one’s going to question you taking a month or two “off” before landing your next role. Just be ready to offer a quick start date since they’ll think you’ve already had a decent break - maybe two weeks between offer and start date.
Here’s hoping you actually don’t get hit with the layoffs and you end up with choices. It’s perfectly valid to leave your current employer quickly if their stability is not what they presented in interviews.