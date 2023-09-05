Layoffs after 1.5 month of starting new job. Resume help.

I started a new job 1.5 months ago.

Some “unexpected” events happened, and we’ve been told there will be layoffs 😑





I am applying for jobs just to be safe, but I am unsure of how to structure my resume.

-Should I include this experience on my resume?

-Should I exclude it?

-If I exclude it, should I say my previous job is still my current job?





Any insight would be appreciated!





It’s hard to know why to do.

My current and previous jobs are both Senior Software Engineer positions if that changes anything. THANK YOU!