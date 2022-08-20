y7vnh9LQ8eex83GAlF in
Overcome bad day at work
Situation: one of my recent commits brought a issue in prod, though it had 0 user impact but got to hear a word from manager.
- Is it okay to recieve this kind of situation?
- How do you deal with such things?
- What can be done to avoid this?
You can't eliminate bugs making it to prod. Even the most advanced tech companies miss bugs from time to time. So try not to expect yourself to ship defect-free code because the only way to do that is to never ship anything.
If the feedback you received from your manager was inappropriate, rude, inflammatory, or otherwise problematic you shouldn't have to deal with that. A good manager will look for ways to be constructive and not purely critical.