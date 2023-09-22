Product Management Levels

I'm curious about how to compare levels at different companies. I'm currently interviewing for a role whose title is "Senior Manager, Product Management" and this role reports to one of a few "Heads of Product" which reports to the CPO. There is also at least one other "Manager, Product Management" that I've learned about. So, from what I understand there is: Manager, Sr. Manager, Head of, and CPO. In this particular case what is the best way to map those titles to more common levels at other companies (like Group PM, Director, Sr. Director, VP, etc)? Is the Senior Manager equivalent to Director? Senior Group PM? For additional context, in this role I would be managing a team of 3 from the outset and potentially expanding to 5. The company is ~600 people, raised capital at a valuation of >$3B in 2021 and profitable.