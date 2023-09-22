Product Management Levels

cash0902 in  
I'm curious about how to compare levels at different companies. I'm currently interviewing for a role whose title is "Senior Manager, Product Management" and this role reports to one of a few "Heads of Product" which reports to the CPO. There is also at least one other "Manager, Product Management" that I've learned about. So, from what I understand there is: Manager, Sr. Manager, Head of, and CPO. In this particular case what is the best way to map those titles to more common levels at other companies (like Group PM, Director, Sr. Director, VP, etc)? Is the Senior Manager equivalent to Director? Senior Group PM? For additional context, in this role I would be managing a team of 3 from the outset and potentially expanding to 5. The company is ~600 people, raised capital at a valuation of >$3B in 2021 and profitable.

The typical job title structure/reporting structure for PMs from what I've seen is this: PM1 PM2 Senior PM / Manager, PM Principal PM / Group PM / Senior Manager, PM Director / Head Of Senior Director / VP CPO
Thanks for this response, very helpful. So do you see Group PM the same as Senior Manager? I think Group PM is more like Manager, no?

