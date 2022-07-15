coffeepls in  
Amazon to pause physical real estate expansion in Bellevue, WA

https://www.geekwire.com/2022/amazon-will-pause-bellevue-towers-to-study-impact-of-hybrid-work-on-its-offices-still-plans-25k-jobs/


Woah, I can't believe Amazon is really doing this!

Citing ongoing uncertainty about the impact of hybrid work on its office designs, Amazon says it will pause construction on five towers in downtown Bellevue, Wash., and hold off, for… Read More

Have they figured out what they are going to do about the empty warehouses?
1

