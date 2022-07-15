coffeepls in
Amazon to pause physical real estate expansion in Bellevue, WA
https://www.geekwire.com/2022/amazon-will-pause-bellevue-towers-to-study-impact-of-hybrid-work-on-its-offices-still-plans-25k-jobs/
Woah, I can't believe Amazon is really doing this!
Amazon will pause Bellevue towers to study impact of hybrid work on its offices, still plans 25k jobs
Citing ongoing uncertainty about the impact of hybrid work on its office designs, Amazon says it will pause construction on five towers in downtown Bellevue, Wash., and hold off, for… Read More
Mson92jdOanbeSoftware Engineer
Have they figured out what they are going to do about the empty warehouses?
