Return offer is a second internship?

I was hoping to get some perspective on a career question, as I'm not sure how to feel or respond.





Some background: I have an bachelor's degree in physics and in the middle of changing careers. I'm about to finish my Master's in CS. Last summer, I did a software engineering internship (in U.S.) (equivalent to ~60k) and at the end, the company offered to extend my internship indefinitely.





Since I was really hoping to be hired full-time, and I didn't think I could balance the work and do well in class, I decided to end my internship and focus on finishing my degree.





Recently (fast forward 2 semesters) I reached out to the company to see about a possible full-time return offer (since many previous interns seem to have returned as full-time employees) after finishing the degree, but I heard back that the company is only willing to offer me a second internship.





Is this type of half return offer (extended internship) normal? And would it be a possible path to a full-time position at that company? I'm worried because the interview process to even get the internship was very difficult, and I'm dreading doing it all over again for a full-time role.





I can't tell if I'm being taken advantage of, or if I'm really this bad at software engineering that I'm only worth ever hiring as an intern. Should I give up on this "return offer" and just focus on applying to full-time roles at different companies, or take the return internship offer given the current market?





Anyways, if you guys have any immediate thoughts or perspectives, or options I haven't considered, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you!