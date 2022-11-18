sat0u in
Switching from tech/cyber consulting to TPM?
I have some offers to do tech consulting but am curious about an entry level offer I have as a TPM that pays more. However, I really think the experience gained as a consultant is worth doing for a few years. Thoughts? Is it easy to switch from comsulting to TPM/PM?
11
3859
Sort by:
2
sat0uCyber Security at The University of Texas at Dallas
My existing career experience is largely focused on cyber security, and i’m now about to graduate college with my bachelors in ITS. I feel like cyber/tech consulting will give me more exit opportunities, so that’s what i’m learning towards
About
Public
Technical Program Manager
Members
4,721
As an entry level TPM, you’re going to solely focus on building depth in a program involved with the specific organization. The range of experience will be much narrower. But you will build a foundation for program management.
If you can provide context on what your existing career experience is as well as interests and future goals - it may help align your decisions better.