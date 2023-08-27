Retiring Army Signal Officer: Are my salary expectations too high?

I’m on my journey towards retirement from the Army. I have been looking at internship programs, networking, talking to recruiters, and doing some IT certifications. One of the things I struggle with is when someone asks what salary are you looking for. I have been saying $140,000. 💵.





I have a Masters in Computer 💻 Science and a second Masters in Operational Studies. I have Networking+, Security+, ITILv4, Certified Ethical Hacking, and I’m studying for CISSP currently. I am a prior enlisted E6 (Supply Sergeant) and will retire as a O4 (Signal Officer) I have been a leader since 2000 and swithed to the Signal job in 2010. Signal is where the IT functions and some cyber functions fall in the Army. An O4 is a Major so we typically would translate to the director of a department or senior manager.





I had a phone interview with a recruiter recently and he said we likely can’t support the $140,000. I understand that not all positions and companies can support that salary. I talked with the instructor of my CISSP class and he seemed to think my expectation of $140,000 is way to high. He said he doesn’t even make that. He has more certs and a bachelor’s in IT. It seems he has more hands on experience and was prior enlisted but got out if the military after a few years. He likely didn’t lead at level I have. He is instructing on a DoD contract in a more rural part of the country. I was a little taken back but thought I would come on here and see if I need to do some expectation management. Which I am fine with receiving. I did some searchs and of course it is hard to nail down salary ranges because they vary by what you plan to do in computer science and where you work. I have seen computer science salaries above that range that I feel I qualify for and I have talked to a few others in similar situations or with less experience that got similar salaries.





I plan to stay in the Kansas City metropolitan area. I don’t know if I will find a job that I can use my TS/SCI clearance and I plan to be in the IT / Cybersecurity field. The other unknown variable is if I will peruse a management position or a more hands on role. I may get one more IT certification before I retire. I am working in CISSP now and may plan for PMP.





Most of my day to day experince is managing IT / Cyber professionals. I have several certifications and the MS in CS but when it comes to hands on my management duties take me away form getting that hands on experience. I feel I can learn anything technical but lack some confidence with my hands on abilities. I will be participating in a 120 day internship before retirement where I plan to get some hands on training.





So long way to say what insights do you have about a salary range and what roles should I be looking for?