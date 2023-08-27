TheISOGuy in
Retiring Army Signal Officer: Are my salary expectations too high?
I’m on my journey towards retirement from the Army. I have been looking at internship programs, networking, talking to recruiters, and doing some IT certifications. One of the things I struggle with is when someone asks what salary are you looking for. I have been saying $140,000. 💵.
I have a Masters in Computer 💻 Science and a second Masters in Operational Studies. I have Networking+, Security+, ITILv4, Certified Ethical Hacking, and I’m studying for CISSP currently. I am a prior enlisted E6 (Supply Sergeant) and will retire as a O4 (Signal Officer) I have been a leader since 2000 and swithed to the Signal job in 2010. Signal is where the IT functions and some cyber functions fall in the Army. An O4 is a Major so we typically would translate to the director of a department or senior manager.
I had a phone interview with a recruiter recently and he said we likely can’t support the $140,000. I understand that not all positions and companies can support that salary. I talked with the instructor of my CISSP class and he seemed to think my expectation of $140,000 is way to high. He said he doesn’t even make that. He has more certs and a bachelor’s in IT. It seems he has more hands on experience and was prior enlisted but got out if the military after a few years. He likely didn’t lead at level I have. He is instructing on a DoD contract in a more rural part of the country. I was a little taken back but thought I would come on here and see if I need to do some expectation management. Which I am fine with receiving. I did some searchs and of course it is hard to nail down salary ranges because they vary by what you plan to do in computer science and where you work. I have seen computer science salaries above that range that I feel I qualify for and I have talked to a few others in similar situations or with less experience that got similar salaries.
I plan to stay in the Kansas City metropolitan area. I don’t know if I will find a job that I can use my TS/SCI clearance and I plan to be in the IT / Cybersecurity field. The other unknown variable is if I will peruse a management position or a more hands on role. I may get one more IT certification before I retire. I am working in CISSP now and may plan for PMP.
Most of my day to day experince is managing IT / Cyber professionals. I have several certifications and the MS in CS but when it comes to hands on my management duties take me away form getting that hands on experience. I feel I can learn anything technical but lack some confidence with my hands on abilities. I will be participating in a 120 day internship before retirement where I plan to get some hands on training.
So long way to say what insights do you have about a salary range and what roles should I be looking for?
I am former Signal Corps junior officer, working in Cybersecurity now for 35 years. I have BS and MS in computer science, hold a CISSP and a half dozen other certifications. I work for a Fortune-50. I don't think your expectation is too high, particularly if you're looking at total compensation levels. If you're including base salary, annual performance bonus, and 401(k) match, you're low. They guy who said they might not be able to do 140 is lowballing you. He'll come back with an offer at 145 and thinks you'll be glad to take it, when he should be paying 175. Your TS/SCI helps. It may not get you more money, but it makes you a potential applicant for a variety of roles where that is required. A company can get a clearance for a civilian employee, but the process is slow and expensive with no guarantee of success. They'd much rather hire someone like you. Aside from all the usual defense contractors, there's a bunch of other IT / Telecom companies that provide support to particular government projects. The company as a whole isn't dealing with classified information, but the particular departments are. Every Fortune-100 company has a special group in their HR department whose job is to find veterans and turn them into employees. Companies recognize the value of your military experience. Look to roles managing about 50 other employees, including subordinate managers. Employers don't expect you to be hands on. As a Signal Corps officer, you didn't connect up the phone systems. You just had to understand the technologies and processes enough to talk intelligently with the lead engineers, and with the users of your communications services. Same thing in the civilian world. At your level the value you bring is your people management skills, not your computer programming ability.
TheISOGuy
Thank you. That is very helpful coming from a former Signaleer. $140 total compensation is kind of where I am thinking but that is a new concept to me. We aren’t used to the bonuses and extra stuff. I am looking at T-Mobile as well since they are local.
