I am looking for a job
Hi everyone, I am looking for a job, I am a Fullstack developer with 5 years of experience, my tech stack is LAMP stack, and I use React JS, React Native and TypeScript with PHP and Laravel, I also have additional experience with Electron JS
My tech stack and the works I have done are on my portfolio website https://pryxy.com/about-me, including my LinkedIn and GitHub profiles
I am looking for Mobile, Frontend, Backend or a fullstack developer role as a
i. Hybrid mobile app developer with React Native and TypeScript
ii. Frontend developer using React JS and TypeScript
iii. Backend developer with PHP, SQL and Laravel
iv. I am also good with Python
v. I am also good with Electron JS, in case your product needs a desktop app
I also have experience working with WebSockets and I can provide my resume on request, I am based in GMT+1 timezone but I can work and overlap with any timezone
I am open to full time and contract jobs
I am a fast learner and I can pick up new technologies quickly
My recent project I am proud of the most is an open source library which I built with ES6 OOP and I also released the React JS version which I built with TypeScript/React, both are on NPM and both are open source
Thank you.
swetheworldoverAPI Development (Back-End)
Which of these is your strongest language, Javascript or Python?
1
swetheworldoverAPI Development (Back-End)
Website looks good, but lack context. For each of your projects state the problems and outline the solutions. Be brief. Includes some code snippets to reinforce your competency. Screen shots are not enough.
1
