Hi everyone, I am looking for a job, I am a Fullstack developer with 5 years of experience, my tech stack is LAMP stack, and I use React JS, React Native and TypeScript with PHP and Laravel, I also have additional experience with Electron JS





My tech stack and the works I have done are on my portfolio website https://pryxy.com/about-me , including my LinkedIn and GitHub profiles





I am looking for Mobile, Frontend, Backend or a fullstack developer role as a

i. Hybrid mobile app developer with React Native and TypeScript

ii. Frontend developer using React JS and TypeScript

iii. Backend developer with PHP, SQL and Laravel

iv. I am also good with Python

v. I am also good with Electron JS, in case your product needs a desktop app





I also have experience working with WebSockets and I can provide my resume on request, I am based in GMT+1 timezone but I can work and overlap with any timezone

I am open to full time and contract jobs





I am a fast learner and I can pick up new technologies quickly





My recent project I am proud of the most is an open source library which I built with ES6 OOP and I also released the React JS version which I built with TypeScript/React, both are on NPM and both are open source





Thank you.



