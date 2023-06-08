thebestestist in  
Marketing  

Interview next week for L7 position at Amazon

Looking for friendly advice from anyone who has completed or conducted an initial online interview at Amazon. (outside of the usual STAR and Amazon LP info...)

4
2184
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter  
For which role? L7 interviews will tend to have really detailed expectations with scope, breadth, and depth of the job, so I'd make sure you're as prepared as possible to showcase that.
1
thebestestistMarketing  
Head of Marketing role for Customer Growth and Engagement, Prime

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,486