thebestestist in
Interview next week for L7 position at Amazon
Looking for friendly advice from anyone who has completed or conducted an initial online interview at Amazon. (outside of the usual STAR and Amazon LP info...)
4
2184
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
For which role? L7 interviews will tend to have really detailed expectations with scope, breadth, and depth of the job, so I'd make sure you're as prepared as possible to showcase that.
1
thebestestistMarketing
Head of Marketing role for Customer Growth and Engagement, Prime
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486