ByteDance issuing two different prices for stock buyback
I've heard about this happening with ByteDance back in 2022 as well, and it seems like it's happening again. Is it just legitimately internal confusion on what their stock price is, or are they offering favorable pricing to longer tenure employees?
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Can't say I'm surprised on this one. Not sure if it's true but ByteDance definitely feels known for being a little bit sketchy with their process
