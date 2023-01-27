Yashsu in
Evolution of remote work habit
The more you give quality convenience & more learning opportunities to your team, there is 100% chance that you will retain your current workforce. It's only applicable to those organizations which can grow in their remote working setup.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Agreed! I'm a big believer that people don't leave jobs, they leave managers. And managers/companies forcing people back into the office should expect attrition issues.
