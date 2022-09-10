What do you think about Elon trying to get out of buying Twitter?

Twitter paid a whistleblower named Peiter Zatko about $7 million in June, and shortly before he filed his complaint in July accusing the company of misleading the public on its security measures, Elon Musk's legal team revealed the settlement in court Tuesday. He's trying his hardest to get out of the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, and Zatko's claims against Twitter could be critical to Musk's efforts.





