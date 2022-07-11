TPM & Tech Lead collaborarion





For example, how do you guys help each other during work estimation and prioritization. How often do you sync up and having diagreement? How do you resolve it? Specifically, I am curious if there is a case where SWE team believes that TPM did not make the right decision about product and tries to course-correct.





Interested because I have been promoted to tech lead of my team recently. I want to make sure that I can build good work relationship with my TPM. Feel free to add any advice based on your good/bad real world experience.





Thanks!

Would love to hear what day to day work look like between a Tech Program Manager and Tech Lead in startup / big company.