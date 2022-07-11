kungfu in
TPM & Tech Lead collaborarion
Would love to hear what day to day work look like between a Tech Program Manager and Tech Lead in startup / big company.
For example, how do you guys help each other during work estimation and prioritization. How often do you sync up and having diagreement? How do you resolve it? Specifically, I am curious if there is a case where SWE team believes that TPM did not make the right decision about product and tries to course-correct.
Interested because I have been promoted to tech lead of my team recently. I want to make sure that I can build good work relationship with my TPM. Feel free to add any advice based on your good/bad real world experience.
Thanks!
Software Engineer
Can you clarify the degree to which the TPM role in your company includes setting strategic direction? In some companies, "program manager" is more of an _operational_ role, compared to a product manager's strategic role. In other companies the TPM role can include product management as well.
Software Engineer
They focus mostly on operational role with the eng team, like project timeline, resourcing, and getting involved with architectural review. They communicate with Product Manager as well separately
