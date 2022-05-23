IC vs EM/Planning out career path

I am starting a new role as a senior software engineer and I think it would be helpful to plan out my career progression before I start. I think I would enjoy both IC and EM. I enjoy mentoring people and watching them grow and I enjoy working on difficult technical problems so I have never had a firm commitment to one path or the other. Long term (7-10 years) I would like to start my own company after I have picked up enough skills and become financially independent.





What are the rewards for each path and the difficulty to progress? I have heard that the IC path is more financially rewarding, but more difficult to progress. What is a reasonable expectation on how quickly I can progress through the ladder? My initial expectation is that if I don't reach the next level within 1-2 years that means I am doing something wrong. What are some good ways to progress up the ladder and pick up skills? Any guides or books that you found helpful for your career or learning skills?





As far as my current abilities; in my last company I was on five teams and I was always the second best engineer on the team. The best engineer was usually twice as productive as me and better at communication. To give rough estimates for context; I had about 2k commits per year the best engineer had 3-4k, and everyone else had 800-1.5k commits.





Strengths:

Learning new things

Grinding on skills

Mentoring people

Synthesizing information; e.g. reading books or guides to come up with solutions

Weaknesses:

Memory; I often have to reread large chunks of the project if I switch between projects

Passivity; I am willing to put up with a lot of discomfort before I make changes and I often will not ask for what I want

Planning; I often dive into the code base for projects without doing a lot of pre-planning and that sometimes works and sometimes doesn't.

Neutral: